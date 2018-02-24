Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Struggles with back tightness Friday

Nowitzki (back) totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 20 minutes in Friday's 124-102 loss to the Lakers.

Nowitzki was only able to log four minutes in the fourth quarter due to back tightness, with head coach Rick Carlisle stating he'd have to check on the veteran's status Saturday to determine the severity of the problem. After a three-game stretch in late January when he posted single-digit point totals, Nowitzki has now rattled off nine consecutive double-digit scoring efforts.