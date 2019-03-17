Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Stuffs stat sheet in start
Nowitzki registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
The veteran turned back the clock with an efficient and diversified stat line Saturday, posting only his second double-digit scoring effort of March in the process. Nowitzki logged his highest allotment of minutes on the season as well, parlaying them into his first joint multi-steal/multi-block effort of the campaign. Saturday's surge aside, it's should be noted that Nowitzki's minutes had only exceeded the teens once in the seven games prior, so his level of production versus the Cavaliers could prove difficult to replicate consistently the rest of the way.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Starting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid line despite struggles•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Excels in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Enters starting five•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Hits three long-balls in loss•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...