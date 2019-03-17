Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Stuffs stat sheet in start

Nowitzki registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

The veteran turned back the clock with an efficient and diversified stat line Saturday, posting only his second double-digit scoring effort of March in the process. Nowitzki logged his highest allotment of minutes on the season as well, parlaying them into his first joint multi-steal/multi-block effort of the campaign. Saturday's surge aside, it's should be noted that Nowitzki's minutes had only exceeded the teens once in the seven games prior, so his level of production versus the Cavaliers could prove difficult to replicate consistently the rest of the way.