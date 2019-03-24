Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Takes advantage of start

Nowitzki poured in 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and added five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 26 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-91 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Nowitzki returned to the starting five and enjoyed a stellar night against the short-handed Warriors, especially from distance. The 20-year veteran's scoring total was his highest of the campaign, and it served as his third double-digit point tally of March. Despite the strong performance, Nowitzki's minutes were stuck in the teens in five of the prior six games, so expectations should be tempered.

More News
Our Latest Stories