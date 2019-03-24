Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Takes advantage of start

Nowitzki poured in 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and added five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 26 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-91 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Nowitzki returned to the starting five and enjoyed a stellar night against the short-handed Warriors, especially from distance. The 20-year veteran's scoring total was his highest of the campaign, and it served as his third double-digit point tally of March. Despite the strong performance, Nowitzki's minutes were stuck in the teens in five of the prior six games, so expectations should be tempered.