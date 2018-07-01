Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: To re-sign with Dallas
The Mavericks are expected to re-sign Nowitzki with the team's remaining $5 million of cap space, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Nowitzki had his team option declined at the end of June to provide the team some flexibility to sign their prized free agent, DeAndre Jordan. Now that they've locked up Jordan, the expectation is that an agreement will be reached to re-sign Nowitzki, with $5 million being the current estimated value. Those numbers could be altered slightly in either direction, but either way, Nowitzki will be back in Dallas for his 21st season. The 40-year-old German played a career-low 24.7 minutes last season, but was still effective with 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 three-pointers. Look for a similar role during the upcoming campaign, if not a few less minutes per game to save the veteran's legs a bit.
