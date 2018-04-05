Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: To undergo season-ending surgery
Nowitzki (ankle) will undergo minor surgery and miss the final three games of the season, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki had already been ruled out for the Mavericks' final two road games Friday and Sunday, so it looks like the veteran was already trending towards being done for the year. Fortunately, according to the report, the surgery Nowitzki is set to undergo is not very serious and is not expected to have an impact on the big man's decision for the 2018-19 season. In Nowitzki's absence for the final three games, rookie Jonathan Motley, who played 41 minutes Wednesday, could continue to get some additional minutes, but both Harrison Barnes (rest) and Dwight Powell (knee) are expected to return as the team's starting frontcourt for the final stretch.
