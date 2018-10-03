Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: 'Weeks away' from return
Both Nowitzki (ankle) and coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged Wednesday that the veteran is likely weeks away from returning to the court, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks' regular-season opener is exactly two weeks away, so this report seemingly rules Nowitzki out for that contest, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran big man was forced to miss additional contests as well. Though Dallas is hopeful the summer additions of touted rookie Luka Doncic and center DeAndre Jordan will vault the team back into playoff contention, the team has little incentive to rush Nowitzki back early on in the season while he works back from April ankle surgery. Once Nowitzki gets his conditioning in order and gains clearance to play in games, it's likely his minutes count will be monitored carefully, with the 40-year-old also a candidate to rest for one half of back-to-back sets. That reality makes Nowitzki a rather unappealing fantasy selection in most formats, even as a late-round dart.
