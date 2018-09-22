Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will be 'very limited' early in camp
Nowitzki (ankle), according to coach Rick Carlisle, will be "very limited" early in camp, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Carlisle noted that Nowitzki did some light shooting and lifting Saturday, but is still feeling soreness in his ankle tendons. The veteran will presumably be brought back with heavy caution considering his history with the organization and overall mileage. He should be considered questionable for the start of preseason.
