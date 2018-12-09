Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: WIll meet with media
Nowitzki (ankle) will meet with the media following Sunday's practice, Tim McMahon of ESPN reports.
That Nowitzki is talking to the media is an indication that he could make his season debut Monday at home against the Magic.
