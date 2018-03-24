Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Saturday against Hornets

Nowitzki (knee) will play Saturday against the Hornets, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki was bumped from questionable to probable Saturday as he continues to deal with tendinitis in his left knee. The injury will be something to keep an eye on throughout the contest, with Doug McDermott and Dorian Finney-Smith likely to see an uptick in minutes if Nowitzki is at all monitored.