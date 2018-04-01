Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Sunday vs. Cleveland

Nowitzki (ankle) will play in Sunday's tilt against the Cavaliers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki had been listed as questionable with due to a left ankle strain but he'll play through the issue. He's expected to see a normal workload in the team's outing against LeBron and company.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories