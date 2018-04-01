Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Sunday vs. Cleveland
Nowitzki (ankle) will play in Sunday's tilt against the Cavaliers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki had been listed as questionable with due to a left ankle strain but he'll play through the issue. He's expected to see a normal workload in the team's outing against LeBron and company.
