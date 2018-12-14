Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Thursday
Nowitzki is set to make his season debut Thursday against the Suns but will have his minutes limited, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki will be available off the bench for the first time all year following ankle surgery. Given his long layoff, the 40-year-old isn't expected to log many minutes in Phoenix.
