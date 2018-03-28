Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Tuesday vs. Kings
Nowitzki (knee) will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Nowitzki has been a bit banged up of late and was limited at Monday's practice, but as expected, will take the floor as usual during Tuesday's contest. The Mavericks are set to be without both Dwight Powell (knee) and Nerlens Noel (rest) against the Kings, so there's certainly a chance Nowitzki is relied upon for a few more minutes at center than usual. That said, the fact that he's likely not at full strength and that the Mavericks are heading into a back-to-back set, makes Nowitzki an unreliable DFS option for the time being.
