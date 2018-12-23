Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will rest Sunday

Nowitzki will not play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers to rest, Jamie Hudson of NBCS Northwest reports.

Nowitzki missed the first two months of the season, and has yet to see more than 12 minutes in a game this season. The 15-year veteran will likely see a number of absences throughout the remainder of the season for rest.

