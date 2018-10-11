Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't be ready for regular season

Nowitzki (ankle) confirmed Thursday that he won't be ready for the regular-season opener against the Suns on Oct. 17, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

At the start of October it was announced that Nowitzki was weeks away from a return, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that the veteran big man will miss at least the first game of the regular season. He's still working through some lingering ankle soreness and the Mavericks have no reason to rush him back. There's a decent chance he misses subsequent games following the opener as well, so it will simply be a situation to monitor on a game-to-game basis. Nowitzki is expected to open up the campaign in a bench role for the first time in his career and he'll certainly be expected to get nights off occasionally for rest, which all work against his fantasy value.