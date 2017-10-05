Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't play Thursday

Nowitzki will not play in Thursday's preseason game against Orlando, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After playing Wednesday night, the Mavs will rest a number of key players Thursday, including Nerlens Noel, Wes Matthews, J.J. Barea, Josh McRoberts, and Harrison Barnes. Expect most, if not all, of that group to return to action Monday for a rematch against the Magic in Dallas.