Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't play Wednesday

Nowitzki (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The speculation that Nowitzki would be able to play Wednesday was dispensed near gametime although coach Rick Carlisle stated that "he's getting closer". It looks like Nowtizki will return soon, his next opportunity being Thursday at Phoenix, but even when he does return he may not be a must-add in standard formats. Last year, Nowitzki averaged 12.0 point and 5.7 rebounds in just 24.7 minutes per game, and with the new additions of Luka Doncic and DeAndre Jordan, could see that playing time further diminish in 2018-19.