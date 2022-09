Stewart inked a training camp deal with the Mavericks.

Stewart, along with four other players, was brought in by the Mavericks for training camp to compete for the team's two open roster spots. Considering the high volume of competition, Stewart will need to string together a strong camp and build upon his 2021-22 performance of 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce to claim a spot on the regular season roster.