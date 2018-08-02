Mavericks' Donte Ingram: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Dallas

Ingram signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After going undrafted out of Loyola Chicago earlier this year, Ingram went on to play with the Bulls during summer league. In five games, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 26.8 minutes, while also hitting 1.4 three-pointers at a 31.8 percent clip. While it wasn't an overly impressive showing, it was still enough to earn an Exhibit 10 deal from Dallas. That means Ingram will join the Mavericks for training camp and if he performs well, could have his contract converted to a two-way deal at the start of the season. Whether that happens or not, Ingram is likely slated for big minutes in the G-League this season and isn't a viable fantasy target.