Finney-Smith is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a sore left lower leg, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

The entire Mavericks' starting five is now listed as questionable, so it's very possible the team is looking to get its regulars some rest on the front end of a back-to-back set against an inferior opponent. As usual, Finney-Smith has carried a heavy workload of late, averaging 34.8 minutes per contest over his last five appearances. In Saturday's win over the Lakers, he went for 21 points (4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.