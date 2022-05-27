Finney-Smith ended with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Finney-Smith finished with at least 10 points, four rebounds and two assists for the third time during the series and for the seventh time during the postseason. The defensive-minded forward also registered multiple steals and at least one block in the same game for the first time since April 8. Across 18 playoff contests, Finney-Smith averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 38.2 minutes per game.