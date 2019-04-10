Finney-Smith had 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Finney-Smith produced his second straight double-double and third of the season, this after logging just one across his first two years (102 games) in the league. He'll look to finish the campaign on a high note during Wednesday's season finale versus the Spurs.