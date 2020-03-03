Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Another solid outing
Finney-Smith posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.
Finney-Smith was extremely efficient offensively, and he provided his third-best scoring total of the season. He combined for 27 points (on 16 field-goal attempts), 18 boards, seven dimes, two steals and one block across 63 minutes during this back-to-back set to start the month of March, and Finney-Smith and company will have just one day of rest in advance of Wednesday's matchup versus the Pelicans.
