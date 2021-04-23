Finney-Smith recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and two assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's 115-110 win over the Lakers.

After pulling a disappearing act for most of the third quarter, Finney-Smith reported immediately after Kristaps Porzongis' injury and rattled off a field goal, a three-pointer and two steals throughout the remainder of the game. The severity of Porzigis' injury is unclear at this point, but Finney-Smith's 6-7, 220-pound frame will come in handy as a rebound source if their star center is out for an extended period.