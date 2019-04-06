Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available Friday
Finney-Smith (lips) will play Friday against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Finney-Smith will be available off the bench for Friday's clash. He's averaging 4.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his previous eight matchups.
