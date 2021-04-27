Finney-Smith (lower leg) will play Monday against the Kings, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith will play as expected Monday despite soreness in his lower left leg. He's seen 34.8 minutes per game over the last five outings.
