Finney-Smith (rest) will play in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith was held out of Saturday's game against the Nets due to rest purposes, as the wing still has not been cleared to play back-to-backs after a lengthy absence. He is, however, officially back Tuesday and will likely split minutes off the bench with both Doug McDermott and Maxi Kleber in the frontcourt.