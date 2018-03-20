Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available to play Tuesday
Finney-Smith (rest) will play in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith was held out of Saturday's game against the Nets due to rest purposes, as the wing still has not been cleared to play back-to-backs after a lengthy absence. He is, however, officially back Tuesday and will likely split minutes off the bench with both Doug McDermott and Maxi Kleber in the frontcourt.
