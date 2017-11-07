Finney-Smith (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith finally put together a full practice Monday, so he'll make his return to the floor after missing the last six games with knee tendinitis. With Finney-Smith's return, Harrison Barnes, who was playing over 35 minutes per game in his absence, will likely have his minutes scaled back, but Finney-Smith is still expected to play fairly limited minutes off the bench.