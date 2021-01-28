Finney-Smith (COVID-19 protocols) is available Wednesday against the Jazz.

The 27-year-old missed the past nine games while going through the league's COVID-19 protocols, but he'll return to the court Wednesday at Utah. Per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, Finney-Smith will start in his return to the court against the Jazz. He was averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.3 minutes before the absence, but he could have some limitations since he hasn't seen game action since Jan. 7.