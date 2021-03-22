Finney-Smith is back in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After a two-game absence due to personal reasons, Finney-Smith will be back in the lineup as the Mavs send Tim Hardaway back to the bench. In four games since the break, Finney-Smith is averaging 8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 combined steals/blocks.