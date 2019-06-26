Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Becomes restricted free agent
Finney-Smith was extended the qualifying offer by the Mavericks on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
Finney-Smith is coming off the best year of his career. He projects as a role player on the wing moving forward, though will need to improve his 31.1 percent three-point shooting.
