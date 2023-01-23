Finney-Smith recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Clippers.

Finney-Smith saw plenty of playing time in the loss but was unable to turn it into tangible fantasy production. Despite being a key piece for the Mavericks, Finney-Smith has been unable to replicate what he did last season, currently sitting well outside the top 150 for the year. He is certainly someone to keep an eye on given his role, although based on what we have seen thus far, streaming his spot could be more productive.