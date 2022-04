Finney-Smith racked up 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 102-77 win over the Jazz.

Only three Mavericks players scored double-digit points in the contest, with Finney-Smith checking in third behind Luka Doncic (33 points) and Jalen Brunson (24 points) in the scoring column. Finney-Smith also logged a team-high 41 minutes and contributed five boards along with four assists. The forward has registered over 10 points in four of five games during the series while draining multiple three-pointers in each game thus far.