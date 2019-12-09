Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Comes close to double-double
Finney-Smith had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3PT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 defeat against the Kings.
The 13 points were Finney-Smith's second-best scoring output of the season, and the eight-rebound tally was his third-best mark of the year. This was the first time he scored in double digits in his last seven games, however, and while he can contribute on both ends of the court on a steady basis, he is simply not producing enough to be considered as an everyday starter on most formats.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Logs season-high 37 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Should be available Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Enjoys rare scoring outburst•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Compiles nine points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: To start Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...