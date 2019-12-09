Finney-Smith had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3PT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 defeat against the Kings.

The 13 points were Finney-Smith's second-best scoring output of the season, and the eight-rebound tally was his third-best mark of the year. This was the first time he scored in double digits in his last seven games, however, and while he can contribute on both ends of the court on a steady basis, he is simply not producing enough to be considered as an everyday starter on most formats.