Finney-Smith chipped in 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals across 47 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 victory over Utah.

After not recording more than three steals in any game during the regular season, Finney-Smith put together a fantastic defensive performance against the Jazz in Game 3. The 28-year-old is only a secondary option on offense even with Luka Doncic (calf) out of the lineup however, averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals through the first three games of the series.