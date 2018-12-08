Finney-Smith will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets.

Coach Rick Carlisle will opt to bench Finney-Smith in favor of Jalen Brunson, who will be getting his second career start while Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is sidelined. Finney-Smith is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.0 minutes this season.