Finney-Smith will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith got the spot start in Friday's game against the Pelicans to match up with a smaller lineup, but the Blazers boasting a much larger starting five, Finney-Smith will head back to the bench in favor of Maxi Kleber. Finney-Smith's role will likely be contingent on matchups Sunday.