Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Tuesday
Finney-Smith will come off the bench Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith drew a start Sunday as Luka Doncic dealt with a hip injury. With Doncic back in the starting five Tuesday, Finney-Smith will resume his usual role off the bench.
