Finney-Smith will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Dennis Smith (wrist) active and back in the starting lineup Wednesday, Finney-Smith will return to his usual role off the bench. While Finney-Smith will likely see his minutes reduced as a reserve, he still should be one of the first Dallas players off the bench, especially given how admirable he performed as a starter.