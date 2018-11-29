Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Wednesday
Finney-Smith will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Dennis Smith (wrist) active and back in the starting lineup Wednesday, Finney-Smith will return to his usual role off the bench. While Finney-Smith will likely see his minutes reduced as a reserve, he still should be one of the first Dallas players off the bench, especially given how admirable he performed as a starter.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Solid again in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Plays 40 minutes in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Joins starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Draws start vs. Bulls•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Draws opening night start•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.