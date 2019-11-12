Finney-Smith posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist during 26 minutes of action in the Maverick's 116-106 loss to the Celtics on Monday.

While Finney-Smith has been a normally low-volume shooter to this point in his career, he attempted a season-high nine shots for the second game in a row. Although the 26-year-old's recent aggression should bode well for fantasy owners, it has not translated well in regards to his efficiency from deep, as the forward is just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc in his last two games.