Finney-Smith (knee) continues to progress in his recovery, but remains without an official timetable for a return, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The forward has been sidelined since mid-November while recovering from left knee tendinitis. According to coach Rick Carlisle, there is "no update" on Finney-Smith's status, making him relatively day-to-day.

