Finney-Smith produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds Saturday in a 108-93 victory over the Lakers.

Finney-Smith continued his recent run of strong play, finishing with double-digit scoring for the fifth straight contest. That is his longest such streak of the season; in fact, Finney-Smith hadn't accomplished the feat in more than two consecutive games prior to the past week. Over his past five games, the forward is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.6 three-pointers per contest.