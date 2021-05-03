Finney-Smith ended with just three points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Kings.

Finney-Smith finally came back to earth after putting together arguably the best two-week stretch of his career. The Mavericks are leaning heavily on Finney-Smith and so while this was obviously a disappointment, his opportunity alone certainly lends itself to 12-team value.