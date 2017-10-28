Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Dealing with tendinitis
Finney-Smith is battling tendinitis in his knee, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith did not play in Thursday's loss to the Grizzlies, and he played only 11 combined minutes in the Mavs' previous two games, which coach Rick Carlisle attributed to the tendinitis. It's unclear if Finney-Smith will be officially sidelined for any upcoming contests, but for the time being he's best avoided in daily contests.
