Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Deemed questionable
Finney-Smith (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith is still working his way back from a left hip flexor strain, leaving his availability for Thursday's preseason finale uncertain. Look for things to clear up closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: To remain out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will re-sign with Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Another double-double in win•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...