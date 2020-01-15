Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Disappoints in blowout victory
Finney-Smith finished with just six points, three assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 victory over Golden State.
Finney-Smith matched Luka Doncic, playing a team-high 27 minutes. However, unlike Doncic, Finney-Smith was unable to put up even a semi-respectable level of production. He has been seeing big minutes on a nightly basis and is the 85th ranked player over the past two weeks. He is fine to add in a standard league but there is basically no upside and performances such as this are certainly not uncommon.
