Finney-Smith registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-117 overtime win over the Nuggets.

It was easily Finney Smith's best scoring total of the season, and it was bolstered via four drilled threes in the contest. He's also coming through as a valued contributor off the glass, and his five boards per-game average places him as a borderline target for deeper fantasy leagues.