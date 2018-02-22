Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Does drill work at practice
Finney-Smith (quad) has progressed to participating in drill work, Dwain Price of UnifyFrisco.com reports.
Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson expressed hope earlier in February that Finney-Smith may be able to return to the court this season after not playing since Nov. 12 while recovering from left quad tendinitis. That said, there's still no timetable for a return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Hopeful to return this season•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out until February at least•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out vs. Nuggets•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out again Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Continues to progress in recovery•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...