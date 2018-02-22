Finney-Smith (quad) has progressed to participating in drill work, Dwain Price of UnifyFrisco.com reports.

Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson expressed hope earlier in February that Finney-Smith may be able to return to the court this season after not playing since Nov. 12 while recovering from left quad tendinitis. That said, there's still no timetable for a return.

