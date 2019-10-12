Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doesn't practice Saturday
Finney-Smith missed Saturday's practice with a hip flexor injury, freelance writer Eddie Sefko reports.
Finney-Smith was given a break from practice after apparently tweaking something in his hip during Friday's game against the Bucks. Considering the fact that Finney-Smith was able to play 20 minutes Friday, it doesn't appear that the injuries anything to get too concerned about. That said, he can be considered day-to-day moving forward and could miss Monday's game against Oklahoma City.
