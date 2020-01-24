Play

Finney-Smith recorded 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes during the Mavericks' 133-125 win over Portland on Thursday night.

It was the second double-double of the year for Finney-Smith, who has progressively gained playing time throughout the year. He is averaging nearly 11 points and six rebounds over 33 minutes per game in the month of January.

