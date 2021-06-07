Finney-Smith had 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Clippers.

While the scoring numbers don't jump off the page, Finney-Smith closed out an impressive two-way series in which he notched three double-digit scoring games and five games with multiple made three-pointers. Fantasy-wise, Finney-Smith didn't offer any defensive production Sunday, but he racked up seven steals across Games 5 and 6. In season-long formats, the rangy forward is still more of a deeper-leagues target, but he's improved his three-point percentage in five consecutive seasons, topping out at 39.4 percent in 2020-21 (career-high 2.0 3PM/G).